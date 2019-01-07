2019 Good Housekeeping Guide to Healthy Eating

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Many resolve to get fit, lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle in the new year, but how do you go about setting up your diet for success? Registered Dietician and Director, GH Food and Nutrition, Jaclyn London shares more sustainable and healthy food and beverage choices to help you start 2019 off on the right foot.

For more information, click here.