AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —This is an easy way to make lemon bars, and while they don’t taste exactly like the regular recipes, this is an easy version with just two ingredients, and they’re a healthier version of what we love.

Mix one box of angel food cake mix with one can of lemon pie filling.

Put into a 13×9 pan and bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes.