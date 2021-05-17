2-1-1 Hosting Fan Drive for Those in Need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –2-1-1 is ready to distribute donated fans to those in need. The event is taking place on May 27th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the United Way office located at 2207 Line Ave.

This is for those who receive Social Security/Disability or has someone in the home under the age of 5.

2-1-1 is asking for people to bring identification, a Social Security Disability Award Letter and/or lease for verification purposes.

They have one box fan available for each household while supplies last.

For more information on the other services offered by 2-1-1 click here.