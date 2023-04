AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Get your documents ready, because Amarillo Crime Stoppers has teamed up once again with Document Shredding & Storage for the 16th Annual Shred It Day.

This event is happening on April 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. over at 2727 SW 45th Ave. People are encouraged to bring up to 4 boxes of documents to be shredded properly.