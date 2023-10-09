AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will be the principal celebrant and homilist at the 12th Red Mass on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.

Following Mass, Mark Lanier, of the Lanier Law Firm in Houston, will be the keynote speaker.

A reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will follow in the Monsignor Smyer Reception Room. Judges, lawyers, public officials, law faculty members, and the community are invited to the Mass and reception.

Mark Lanier is consistently recognized as one of the top civil trial lawyers in America. Best known as a zealous advocate for individuals in personal injury and product liability claims against major corporations, Lanier brings passion, creativity, and an unparalleled ability to connect with juries across the nation.

He is also a devout Christian who originally felt he might serve the Lord as a vocational minister. Lanier founded the Lanier Theological Library, a 17,000 sq. ft research library located in northwest Houston. The Lanier Theological Library was designed using architectural features from the libraries in and around the University of Oxford. Adjacent to the library is the Stone Chapel, a replica of a 500 A.D. Byzantine chapel. The chapel’s ceilings feature scenes from the Bible painted by Texas artist Richard McCluskey.

The Lanier Theological Library has a capacity of over 100,000 volumes and specializes in Archaeology, Biblical Studies, Church History, the Dead Sea Scrolls, Egyptology, Linguistics, and Theology. The Lanier Theological Library also houses a comprehensive periodical collection as well as historical documents and museum-quality artifacts. The Lanier Theological Library has acquired several private collections from scholars, including David Bivin, Alan Crown, Trude Dothan, Peter Flint, Florentino Garcia-Martinez, Moshe Goshen-Gottstein, William W. Hallo, Robert Lindsey, Abraham Malamat, Carol and Eric Meyers, David Owen, Randall Price, Alan Segal and Emanuel Tov.

The history of the Red Mass dates back to 13th century England during the reign of King Edward I, according to Brad Howard, a parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Church and a director in the law firm of Brown and Fortunato in Amarillo.

“The Mass was celebrated at Westminster Abbey and served as the official opening of the judicial year,” he said. “It received its name from the fact that the celebrants wore red vestments, and the Lord High Justices were robed in brilliant scarlet.

“The Red Mass was first celebrated in the United States in 1928 and is now observed in many cities throughout our country. The Red Mass promotes the unity of the judiciary and the legal profession.”

The Red Mass is celebrated in honor of the Holy Spirit as the source of wisdom, understanding, counsel, and fortitude. The Mass is open to anyone and everyone with a concern for justice, according to Howard.

Recommended dress is judicial robes or business attire with red accents. Any member of the judiciary wishing to participate in the opening procession should be present at 6:20 pm. For additional information about the Red Mass, please contact Brad Howard at 806-345-6310.