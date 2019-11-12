AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Ambucs is a non-profit service organization consisting of a diverse group of men and women who are dedicated to creating mobility and independence for people with disabilities.

Members donate Amtryke therapeutic tricycles to individuals who are unable to ride traditional bikes and they award scholarships to therapists

They have a special event to help them in their mission: the 12th Annual Gobble Wobble.

In return for a $100 donation, a frozen turkey will be donated to one of 12 local nonprofits in your name. In addition, you will receive a 12 to 14 pound Edes Smoked Turkey for yourself.

Proceeds raised from the Gobble Wobble will go towards distributing AmTrykes to children and adults with mobility needs, and to graduates of physical, speech, and occupational therapy. Some of the organizations involved include:

First Presbyterian Children’s Home

Plains Children’s Home

Another Chance House

Downtown Women’s Center

Ronald McDonald House

City Church

Family Support Services

High Plains Food Bank

Immanuel Baptist Church

Arrow Ministries

Texas Panhandle Centers

Snack Pack for Kids

and more

Through November 18

806.316.5240

$100

www.southwestambucs.org