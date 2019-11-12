12th Annual Gobble Wobble
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Ambucs is a non-profit service organization consisting of a diverse group of men and women who are dedicated to creating mobility and independence for people with disabilities.
Members donate Amtryke therapeutic tricycles to individuals who are unable to ride traditional bikes and they award scholarships to therapists
They have a special event to help them in their mission: the 12th Annual Gobble Wobble.
In return for a $100 donation, a frozen turkey will be donated to one of 12 local nonprofits in your name. In addition, you will receive a 12 to 14 pound Edes Smoked Turkey for yourself.
Proceeds raised from the Gobble Wobble will go towards distributing AmTrykes to children and adults with mobility needs, and to graduates of physical, speech, and occupational therapy. Some of the organizations involved include:
- First Presbyterian Children’s Home
- Plains Children’s Home
- Another Chance House
- Downtown Women’s Center
- Ronald McDonald House
- City Church
- Family Support Services
- High Plains Food Bank
- Immanuel Baptist Church
- Arrow Ministries
- Texas Panhandle Centers
- Snack Pack for Kids
- and more
Gobble Wobble
Through November 18
806.316.5240
$100
www.southwestambucs.org