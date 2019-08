AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 11th Annual Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show is on Saturday, August 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center. The car show will be in both the north and south exhibit halls.

General admission is $5. For children under 10 years old, admission is free.

To register or for more information, click here or call 806-378-6100.