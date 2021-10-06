“100 Things to Do in Amarillo Before You Die” Released, Speaking with Author

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you’re working on your Amarillo-specific bucket list, this might be the book to help you out.

Eric Miller, author of “100 Things to Do in Amarillo Before You Die” offers a number of different adventures whether you’re new to Amarillo, just visiting or you’ve lived here for a while.

You can find this book on all book platforms.

Scheduled Events for 100 Things to Do in Amarillo Before You Die:

Presentation

Wednesday, October 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Amarillo Convention & Visitor Bureau

1000 S. Polk Street

Amarillo, TX 79101

Free and open to the public

Presentation & Book Signing :

Friday, October 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West Amarillo Rotary Club

Polk St. United Methodist Church

1401 S. Polk St.

Amarillo, TX 79101

Open to public

Book Signing

Saturday, October 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lile Art Gallery

2719 SW 6th Avenue

Amarillo, TX 79106

Free and open to the public

Book Signing :

Saturday, October 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sonya’s on Historic Rt 66

2918 SW 6th Avenue

Amarillo, TX 79106

Free and open to the public