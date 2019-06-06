"Hey Amarillo" Profiles Justin Howe

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - This week’s guest on "Hey Amarillo" is Justin Howe, the local entrepreneur behind Texas Tea. He’s spent the last year taking that local iced tea concept and turning it into a franchise called HTeaO. There are now HTeaO locations being built from here to Florida. In the episode, Justin speaks to Jason about his entrepreneurial journey, which has taken him from piloting to home construction to, now, becoming an iced tea franchisor. He also explains how the Amarillo community is a huge part of what has made Texas Tea so successful.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast

heyamarillo.com

jasonboyett.com

