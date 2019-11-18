Students raise thousands of dollars for school janitor

Two high school students started a GoFundMe account to raise money for their school's janitor.

(FOX NEWS) — A high school janitor receives a surprise after a football game.

Two students at Jasper High in Alabama presented Travis Kennedy with a new truck Friday night.

Sam Hice and Preston Reed started a GoFundMe account for him.

They wanted to thank Kennedy for his hard work at the school.

The jasper community raised $19,000 and a local car dealership donated another $10,000.

Kennedy’s current truck was more than 30 years old.

Kennedy has been working as a janitor at the school for 24 years.