Students raise thousands of dollars for school janitor

(FOX NEWS) — A high school janitor receives a surprise after a football game.
Two students at Jasper High in Alabama presented Travis Kennedy with a new truck Friday night.
Sam Hice and Preston Reed started a GoFundMe account for him.
They wanted to thank Kennedy for his hard work at the school.
The jasper community raised $19,000 and a local car dealership donated another $10,000.
Kennedy’s current truck was more than 30 years old.
Kennedy has been working as a janitor at the school for 24 years.