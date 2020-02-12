Students at Amarillo Montessori Academy supporting teacher with rare liver disease

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At 25 years old Skylar Richardson received news that would change her life.

“I was diagnosed with PSC which is Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, Richardson explained. “It’s a rare liver disease that goes after the liver and gallbladder and attacks the bio-ducts.”

Since her diagnosis the Amarillo Montessori Academy teacher has been put on steroid medication.

“I have to wear a mask around the kids, if they’re sick, I get sick, sometimes it’s hard for me to get out of bed.”

Although some days are hard for the young teacher, Ms. Skylar said her students are the reason she’s motivated to come to work. And since she’s a Star Wars and Harry Potter fan the shirts are very fitting.

But unlike the wizards, Ms. Skylar believes her magic is in faith and the love from her students.

“I spend as much quality time as I can with all of them.” she said. “They’re the reason why I come here.”

