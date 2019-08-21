Students adjust to normal sleep schedules following summer break

The school year is back but maybe not necessarily your kids’ sleep schedules.

Doctor of Internal Medicine Manish Patel at the Texas Tech University Health and Sciences Center in Amarillo explains.

“What happens when they have to go back to the school, because they are used to waking up late in the morning and now suddenly they have to wake up early because of school time. So most kids end up having insufficient sleep time,” said Patel.

Patel says that re-adjusting to a normal school sleep schedule isn’t as easy as you may think.

“It can be challenging because now they have to suddenly change this internal clock back to the school times. Especially since the summertime runs longer here,” said Patel.

Lack of sleep can lead to academic issues.

“What happens in sleep is that our memory gets consolidated to long storage spaces which results in memory consolidation. So what our kids learn in the school during the daytime, it’s retained and absorbed better if they get sufficient sleep,” said Patel.

Some tips for helping your kid get back in a good sleeping rhythm includes establishing a set pre-sleep routine like brushing their teeth and turning off their electronic devices 30 minutes to an hour before bed. Patel also recommends something else.

“The light and darkness has an effect on your circadian rhythm. So creating a darker environment before going to bed and creating a bright light environment when you wake up early helps to establish these new school times,” said Patel.