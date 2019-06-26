Struggling to eat a healthy lunch

A new survey shows that the majority of employed Americans who eat lunch at work say they struggle to eat a healthy lunch.

Do you reach for a greasy sandwich or a healthy salad for lunch while at work?

If the answer is the sandwich but you prefer it to be the latter then a new poll shows you’re not alone.

Researchers surveyed over 900 employees aged 18 and older and 91-percent were interested in making their lunch more healthy.

However more than half said they struggled to do so.

The kind of day a person was having also impacted their food choices.

Over a third said they are more likely to eat an unhealthy lunch if they are having a stressful day.

