Struggling to eat a healthy lunch

Do you reach for a greasy sandwich or a healthy salad for lunch while at work?
If the answer is the sandwich but you prefer it to be the latter then a new poll shows you’re not alone.
Researchers surveyed over 900 employees aged 18 and older and 91-percent were interested in making their lunch more healthy.
However more than half said they struggled to do so.
The kind of day a person was having also impacted their food choices.
Over a third said they are more likely to eat an unhealthy lunch if they are having a stressful day.