Stronger and warmer winds

Good Thursday morning friends. Another dry day is upon us, with a cool start and a warm and breezy afternoon ahead. The sky above won’t be completely clear but there will be ample sunshine as temperatures soar to the 80s. The wind and dry conditions look to be the worst for our northwestern counties, where a Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the afternoon, meaning grass fires can spread quickly, so please avoid outdoor burning and stay alert for updates.



Friday will not be all that different, keeping the same heat and wind strength for the Panhandles but a blustery cold front moves in late tomorrow night to cool us down once more. Saturday is going to be pleasant and sunny with highs in the 70s but then strong gusts come around Sunday before another dry front.



Have a nice day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin