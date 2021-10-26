StreetFest, fresh beer, food items part of Astros’ World Series activities

HOUSTON (KIAH) — There will be plenty of festivities around Minute Maid Park as the Houston Astros begin the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 on Tuesday.

The Astros are asking all fans going to the game – or anywhere around town – to wear orange to support the team during the series, which begins Tuesday night. Game 2 will be Wednesday, and Games 3, 4 and 5 in Atlanta on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be back in Houston next Tuesday and Wednesday.

A special World Series postseason Street Fest will begin starting three hours before games one and two. Fans must have a game ticket to attend Street Fest, which includes live music, food trucks, inflatables, games and more. For more info on Street Fest, visit Astros.com/streetfest.

All fans in attendance will receive a Rally Towel. Also, Budweiser will be providing Day Fresh Budweiser, which is brewed in Houston on Tuesday and served during the game on Tuesday night. The fresh Budweiser will be available at the Street Fest, Budweiser Brew House, and the Michelob Ultra Club, while supplies last.

More information on National Anthem singer, color guard and first-pitch pregame festivities will be released later Tuesday.

Also, Minute Maid Park will have some new food items for sale, as well as some returning favorites from the 2019 World Series and the 2021 postseason.













Foods available at Minute Maid Park for the World Series. Courtesy Houston Astros/Aramark

Two brand-new items are cocktails; the H-Town Honey (Jim Beam Bourbon, lemonade, honey mango and orange) and the A-Town Lemonade (Effen vodka, lemonade, cherry and cranberry juice).

Food items returning from the 2019 World Series are the lobster quesadilla and table-side guacamole. Items from the 2021 postseason are the lobster roll, lobster corn dog, Asian BBQ nachos, and the La Piña dog.