Stratford Police: Chase on US 87 in Stratford ends in train wreck

STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, Stratford Police attempted a traffic stop on a blue SUV for having expired tags.

Officials say when the officer approached to the vehicle, the driver sped off south bound on US HWY 287.

The Officer was able to pursue the SUV where the driver was observed driving recklessly at a high rate of speed and swerving between vehicles. Approximately 10 miles south of Stratford the vehicle began driving on the shoulder of the highway where the driver attempted to jump the bar ditch into what he believed to be an empty field.

The driver and passenger being from out of state were unaware of the railroad tracks running along the highway and lodged the SUV on top of the tracks.

Both suspects attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended quickly as Sherman County Deputies arrived to assist.

Sherman county dispatch was notified that the SUV was lodged on top of the tracks and notified BNSF Railroad.

Due to the proximity of a southbound train the conductor was unable to be notified by BNSF dispatch before it collided with the SUV. The driver was treated for minor injuries that occurred in his attempt to flee. No other injuries were reported.