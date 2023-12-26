AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Storybridge announced its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, “Dream & Donate,” a children’s book drive on Jan. 13 through 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Storybridge stated that it accepts donations of “new or gently used children’s books for babies through 12 years old.”

Storybridge also said last year, it was able to gather 8,973 donated books that were redistributed to children in Amarillo who do not have access to books at home through Storybridge Free Book Fairs at local schools.

Storybridge reported that last year’s total number of books was able to push Storybridge closer to its mission to ensure that “every child in Amarillo owns at least 20 great books from birth through elementary school, enters kindergarten ready to learn to read and unlocks all the benefits of literacy.”

“When the love and care we have for our local community translates into action and service, we are honoring the legacy of Dr. King in the best way possible,” Chandra Perkins, Storybridge Executive Director, said. “We are excited to bring families a fun and easy way to do that every year on this day. This year, our goal is to collect 10,000 children’s books at Dream & Donate. That would be enough for over 1,500 kids to choose their own mini home library at one of our Free Book Fairs. It’s a practical and easy way for anyone in our community to effect positive change in equitable access to education.”

Storybridge reported that “Dream & Donate” will be outdoors on the NW corner of the United Supermarkets parking lot on 45th and Bell. On the last day of donating, United Supermarkets will be providing hot dogs, chips and a cookie to anyone who donates a children’s book.

Drive-up donations will be accepted, and for more information, visit Storybridge’s website.