Stormy Sunday night

Good Evening,
After a cloudy start to your Sunday, we’re seeing some much clearer conditions for the second half of the day. These clear skies will help to fuel some more scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening.
These storms do have the potential to be strong to severe at times. Producing strong damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.
Looking forward to the start of the week we see a pleasant Monday afternoon followed by more scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening.
Those Monday night storms will linger through to Tuesday morning and we’ll see some very cloudy and rainy conditions through to about Wednesday. There is a concern for flooding as these storms continue to move over the same region day after day. Please remain cautious while driving and avoid low lying flood-prone areas.
Thank you for logging on and have a great week!
Meteorologist Britney Trumpy