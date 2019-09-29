Stormy Sunday night

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. S winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph.

Partly cloudy. Windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.

Partly cloudy. Windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.

Partly cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.

Good Evening,

After a cloudy start to your Sunday, we’re seeing some much clearer conditions for the second half of the day. These clear skies will help to fuel some more scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening.

These storms do have the potential to be strong to severe at times. Producing strong damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

Looking forward to the start of the week we see a pleasant Monday afternoon followed by more scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening.

Those Monday night storms will linger through to Tuesday morning and we’ll see some very cloudy and rainy conditions through to about Wednesday. There is a concern for flooding as these storms continue to move over the same region day after day. Please remain cautious while driving and avoid low lying flood-prone areas.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy