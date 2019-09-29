Stormy Sunday night

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather Leader
Few Clouds

Amarillo

85°F Few Clouds Feels like 86°
Wind
26 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
24 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

86°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 86°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy. Windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
23 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

85°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
25 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. Windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

91°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 91°
Wind
31 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. S winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. S winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
31 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

84°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 86°
Wind
26 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
25 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

86°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
32 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
31 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Good Evening,

After a cloudy start to your Sunday, we’re seeing some much clearer conditions for the second half of the day. These clear skies will help to fuel some more scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening.

These storms do have the potential to be strong to severe at times. Producing strong damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

Looking forward to the start of the week we see a pleasant Monday afternoon followed by more scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening.

Those Monday night storms will linger through to Tuesday morning and we’ll see some very cloudy and rainy conditions through to about Wednesday. There is a concern for flooding as these storms continue to move over the same region day after day. Please remain cautious while driving and avoid low lying flood-prone areas.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss