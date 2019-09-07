Stormy Saturday night

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather Leader
Fair

Amarillo

95°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

95°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
65°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

95°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

96°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
63°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

95°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Pampa

96°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Evening!

After a hot and sunny Saturday afternoon, we’re expecting a few spotty showers and thunderstorms to start to pop up across our northern counties this evening.

Most of the region, however, will see a calm and quiet night ahead with just spotty clouds and lows in the 60s.

Sunday morning will start off dry and pleasant followed a sunny and warm afternoon. We’ll see lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the lows to mid-90s. Sunday evening we’re seeing chances for some much more widespread but isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss