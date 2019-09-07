Stormy Saturday night

Good Evening!

After a hot and sunny Saturday afternoon, we’re expecting a few spotty showers and thunderstorms to start to pop up across our northern counties this evening.

Most of the region, however, will see a calm and quiet night ahead with just spotty clouds and lows in the 60s.

Sunday morning will start off dry and pleasant followed a sunny and warm afternoon. We’ll see lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the lows to mid-90s. Sunday evening we’re seeing chances for some much more widespread but isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy