Stormy Saturday night

Light Rain

Amarillo

72°F Light Rain Feels like 72°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
63°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Dumas

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
16 mph ESE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
59°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Rain

Hereford

68°F Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
61°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy / Windy

Dalhart

84°F Partly Cloudy / Windy Feels like 83°
Wind
22 mph SSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
56°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair / Windy

Perryton

79°F Fair / Windy Feels like 81°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
62°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Thunder in the Vicinity

Pampa

79°F Thunder in the Vicinity Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
65°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Good Evening!

After a cloudy and cool Saturday afternoon, we’re going to see some more showers and thunderstorms move through the region this evening.

Showers will start to roll into our southern counties during the later afternoon and continue to push northeast throughout the remainder of the evening and overnight hours.

Overall these storms do have to potential to be severe producing strong damaging wind gusts, large hail, and flooding. Please remain weather aware and do not try to drive through flooded roadways.

To finish off the weekend on Sunday we’re expecting more sunshine and drier conditions with highs in the low to mid-80s across the region.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

