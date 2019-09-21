Stormy Saturday night

Good Evening!

After a cloudy and cool Saturday afternoon, we’re going to see some more showers and thunderstorms move through the region this evening.

Showers will start to roll into our southern counties during the later afternoon and continue to push northeast throughout the remainder of the evening and overnight hours.

Overall these storms do have to potential to be severe producing strong damaging wind gusts, large hail, and flooding. Please remain weather aware and do not try to drive through flooded roadways.

To finish off the weekend on Sunday we’re expecting more sunshine and drier conditions with highs in the low to mid-80s across the region.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy