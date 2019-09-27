Stormy Saturday and Sunday

Good Evening!
We’ve been seeing a warm and sunny start to the weekend but that will be changing as we continue throughout the remainder of this Friday.
Late tonight we’ll start to see some showers and thunderstorms push into our southwestern counties which will continue to push northeast into the central Texas Panhandle early Saturday morning.
These storms will linger throughout the morning and into the afternoon leading to an overall stormy Saturday. Sunday we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms move through the region.
Looking forward to the start of next week we see much cooler temperatures move into the region as well as more chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Britney Trumpy