Stormy Saturday and Sunday

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low around 60F. WSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Good Evening!

We’ve been seeing a warm and sunny start to the weekend but that will be changing as we continue throughout the remainder of this Friday.

Late tonight we’ll start to see some showers and thunderstorms push into our southwestern counties which will continue to push northeast into the central Texas Panhandle early Saturday morning.

These storms will linger throughout the morning and into the afternoon leading to an overall stormy Saturday. Sunday we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms move through the region.

Looking forward to the start of next week we see much cooler temperatures move into the region as well as more chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy