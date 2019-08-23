Stormy Friday Night

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather Leader
Fair

Amarillo

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
64°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Dumas

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
62°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Hereford

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Dalhart

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated Thunderstorms
60°F Isolated Thunderstorms
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Perryton

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
64°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Pampa

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
65°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Good Morning!

We’re starting off out Friday with a few scattered clouds throughout the region. During the afternoon we’ll see some sunshine followed by more widespread showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening.

A line of storms will march east across the region and could lead to some severe thunderstorm warnings. We’re seeing the potential for some strong damaging wind gusts as well as some large damaging hail. Please remain weather aware and if a storm is near your location please remain indoors and away from windows.

Looking forward to the end of this weekend and the start of next week we see the return of triple-digit heat before multiple cold fronts next week.

Thank you for logging on and have a great day!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 89°

Normal Low: 64°

Record High: 102° / 2011

Record Low: 52° / 1966

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 75°

6″: 80°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.13″

Month to Date: 2.13″ / -0.07″

Year to Date: 15.59″ / +1.03″

Drying Potential: Extreme

Pan Evaporation: 0.52″

AM Humidity: 69%

PM Humidity: 17%

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss