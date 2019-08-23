Stormy Friday Night

Good Morning!

We’re starting off out Friday with a few scattered clouds throughout the region. During the afternoon we’ll see some sunshine followed by more widespread showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening.

A line of storms will march east across the region and could lead to some severe thunderstorm warnings. We’re seeing the potential for some strong damaging wind gusts as well as some large damaging hail. Please remain weather aware and if a storm is near your location please remain indoors and away from windows.

Looking forward to the end of this weekend and the start of next week we see the return of triple-digit heat before multiple cold fronts next week.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

AG FORECAST

Temperature:

Normal High: 89°

Normal Low: 64°

Record High: 102° / 2011

Record Low: 52° / 1966

Soil Temperatures:

2″: 75°

6″: 80°

Precipitation:

24 Hours: 0.13″

Month to Date: 2.13″ / -0.07″

Year to Date: 15.59″ / +1.03″

Drying Potential: Extreme

Pan Evaporation: 0.52″

AM Humidity: 69%

PM Humidity: 17%