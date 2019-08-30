Live Now
Dorian strengthens to category 3 hurricane, poses significant threat to Florida

Stormy Friday night

Good Evening,

After a hot and sunny Friday afternoon, we’re going to see a stormy night ahead. A line of showers and thunderstorms will start to develop in eastern New Mexico and push east across our region during the late evening and overnight hours.

These storms do have the potential to be strong to severe at times, producing large hail and strong damaging wind gusts. Please remain indoors and away from windows if a storm is near your location.

This weekend we will see daytime highs topping out in the low 90s with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Saturday evening we’ll see a few evening storms but Sunday night looks to be clear and calm.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

