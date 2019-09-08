Stormy end to the weekend

Good Evening,

After a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon, we’re expecting a stormy end to the weekend. During the late afternoon and early evening, we’ll begin to see scattered showers and thunderstorms start to develop.

These storms will be scattered throughout the region and not very well organized. Overall we’re not seeing the potential for these storms to be severe but they could produce some strong wind gusts and small hail.

Overnight we’ll continue to see scattered storms develop and as a cold front moves through our region.

Monday morning will start off with some lingering showers and during the afternoon we’ll continue to see more showers and thunderstorms with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

