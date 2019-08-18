Storms and more triple-digit heat

Good Evening!

After a hot and sunny Sunday afternoon, we’re going to see some storms begin to develop and push through portions of southeastern Texas Panhandle. Those storms will continue to march east throughout the overnight hours and by Monday morning we should be seeing just some spotty lingering clouds.

Tonight storms do have the potential to be severe at times, producing strong damaging wind gusts and large hail. Please remain indoors if a storm is near your location.

Monday we’ll see another hot afternoon and some more chances for storms across our central and eastern counties.

Later this week we will see a slight cool down knocking day time highs down into the 90s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy