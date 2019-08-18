Storms and more triple-digit heat

Weather Leader
Fair

Amarillo

98°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

95°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

105°F Fair Feels like 99°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

95°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
65°F Mostly Clear
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

98°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
69°F Mostly Clear
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

100°F Fair Feels like 100°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
71°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Evening!

After a hot and sunny Sunday afternoon, we’re going to see some storms begin to develop and push through portions of southeastern Texas Panhandle. Those storms will continue to march east throughout the overnight hours and by Monday morning we should be seeing just some spotty lingering clouds.

Tonight storms do have the potential to be severe at times, producing strong damaging wind gusts and large hail. Please remain indoors if a storm is near your location.

Monday we’ll see another hot afternoon and some more chances for storms across our central and eastern counties.

Later this week we will see a slight cool down knocking day time highs down into the 90s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

