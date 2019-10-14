Stolen service dog believed to be left in Amarillo by escaped Wyoming inmates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A service dog officials said was stolen by escaped inmates from Wyoming is believed to be in Amarillo.

According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, the inmates took Shadow, a two and a half-year-old black lab mix.

Officials said the inmates told them they were running low on dog food, so they found “a shelter/some type of animal shelter” in Amarillo and tied him to a fence and left on September 26.

Shadow has a chip with a number ID number 981020023673421. Officials told us the inmates said he had a harness and an orange and teal leash used to tie him up.

If anyone has any information on Shadow’s location, they are asked to call Audra Dudzinski or Warden Todd Martin at 307-746-4436, ext. 355.