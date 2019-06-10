‘Stolen Car of the Week’ – 2018 grey Subaru Forester

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help locating a 2018 grey Subaru Forester for this weeks “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was stolen from the 4900 block of Harvard St. on Sunday June 9th with the keys being left in the vehicle.

The vehicle should display Texas license LKJ-4512 and the last six of the VIN are 601619.

If you know the location of this vehicle call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.