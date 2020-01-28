Stinnett Police arrest suspect after car chase Saturday ends in Borger

STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Stinnett Police arrested Michael Portley after a Saturday car chase that ended in the back of a house in Borger.

Officials say Stinnett Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle fled the scene.

Portley was pursed into Borger by the Stinnett Police and Hutchinson County Sheriff.

Once inside the Borger City limits, the Borger Police Department were able to deploy spike strips. Borger Police Department did not spike the suspect, however, he entered the circle going over 100mph and lost control. The vehicle crashed through a fence and ran into the back of a residence, where the vehicle came to a stop.

Portley left the vehicle and fled on foot.

The Borger Police Department were able to apprehend the suspect, where he was booked into the Hutchinson County Jail on the following charges.

Evading arrest with a vehicle – Third Degree Felony

Possession Controlled Substance PG2 >4G<=400G – Second Degree Felony

Possession Marijuana – >4oz<=5lbs – State Jail Felony

Evading detention/arrest – Misdemeanor A

Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor B

