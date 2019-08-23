Stinnett boil water notice rescinded

KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Image Courtesy: MGN Online
STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Stinnett Fire Department, the boil water notice has been rescinded.
Officials the water sample results show the City of Stinnett Municipal Water System is safe for consumption.
PUBLIC STATEMENT:The BOIL WATER NOTICE for the City of Stinnett Municipal Water System has been RESCINDED. Water…Posted by Stinnett Fire Department on Friday, August 23, 2019
