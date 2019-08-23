Stinnett boil water notice rescinded

STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Stinnett Fire Department, the boil water notice has been rescinded.

Officials the water sample results show the City of Stinnett Municipal Water System is safe for consumption.

