STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Stinnett is asking residents to boil their water until further notice.

Due to main water break, please boil water until futher notice. Thanks City of Stinnett. Posted by City of Stinnett on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Officials said there is a water line break on 5th and Stewart.

The city told us their maintenance crew is on scene now working to get it fixed.