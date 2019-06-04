STEM Learning with TinkerActive Workbooks

A new workbook series offers new and effective ways to teach kids the skills needed to compete in the global workforce dominated by STEM-related jobs. It’s the perfect workbook series for the long summer months ahead, when parents and kids will be navigating their newfound free time together.

TinkerActive workbooks (published by Macmillan Children’s Odd Dot imprint) are a brand new series that combine curriculum-based exercises with project-based learning, out-of-the-book play, and a tactile reward in the form of a merit badge to be unboxed upon completion. The cast of lovable characters model tinkering, maker, and engineering projects, all of which are proven to help kids learn and retain information while still having fun!

