Stay the night in this floating barrel cabin

News

Camp out on the water in this unique floating barrel cabin off the Gulf of Mexico.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) – If you’re a fan of log houses on the water. There’s a unique AirBNB in Florida just for you.

The Salty Seahorse is located in Key Largo, Florida.

It’s a one-bedroom floating barrel boathouse right on top of the water.

Onboard, there’s everything you need to enjoy your stay from a barbecue to bath towels.

If you’re worried about privacy. There is a pull-curtain for the shower, as well as a password-protected shower facility on the mainland.

This glamping experience comes in at $110 per night for one or two people.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss