Stay the night in this floating barrel cabin

Camp out on the water in this unique floating barrel cabin off the Gulf of Mexico.

(FOX NEWS) – If you’re a fan of log houses on the water. There’s a unique AirBNB in Florida just for you.

The Salty Seahorse is located in Key Largo, Florida.

It’s a one-bedroom floating barrel boathouse right on top of the water.

Onboard, there’s everything you need to enjoy your stay from a barbecue to bath towels.

If you’re worried about privacy. There is a pull-curtain for the shower, as well as a password-protected shower facility on the mainland.

This glamping experience comes in at $110 per night for one or two people.