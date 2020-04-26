Stay in and Sing bringing the community together

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During these uncertain times of COVID-19, and with many staying home and sheltering in place, a local agency came up with a way to unite the community with a little fun and charity.

Fairly Group, a risk consulting firm in Amarillo, came up with the idea of Stay Home and Sing, a virtual singing video contest.

Alex Fairly, CEO of the Fairly Group, said the response has been amazing.

“The response has blown our mind. I hate to say that, I have no idea, we’ve never done anything like this before. We thought if we got 25 entries it would be great. 35 would be the most we could hope for. They were still coming in last week after the deadline, but we got over 120,” said Fairly.

The contest is broken down into eight different categories, such as first responders, families, churches, and open.

Craig Vaughn, a DJ on Texas 95.7 KPUR, and one of the judges talked about all the talented individuals he has seen throughout the contest.

“I tell you what, there is a ton of talent in Amarillo and watching those videos, which I hope everyone watches all those videos at InspireAmarillo.com, you can tell that not everything is all bad and not everything is negative and there is a lot of positive people in the city. They are doing positive things,” said Vaughn.

The top five vote-getters will receive $5,000 to the charity of their choice and $1 will be donated to help combat hunger for every vote cast.

Open voting to the public starts on Monday, April 27th, and ends on Wednesday the 29th. The winners of each category will be announced on May 1st. To cast your vote, you can go to http://InspireAmarillo.com

