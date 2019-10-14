A new report from cheap carinsurance.com shows the state of Arkansas having the highest percent of teens driving while under the influence.

(FOX NEWS) — Parents are always on the look-out when teens learn to drive, but, parents in these states may need to be a little more cautious.

The website cheapcarinsurancequotes.com has a new report detailing the states where teens are most likely to drink and drive.

Arkansas, Louisiana, Montana, South Carolina and Vermont are the top five states.

Numbers of teens who drink in those states range from twenty-five to thirty-four percent, and numbers of teens who drove under the influence range from over seven to over ten percent.

Texas, the District of Columbia, North Dakota, New Mexico and Iowa rounding out the top ten.

In the top fifteen states, teens who say say they drode with a driver who had been drinking ranged from fifteen to twenty-six percent.

Report data came from the CDC and a Youth Risk Behavior Report.