State Rep. King to visit Canadian, Miami and Pampa tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Representative Ken King will be touring a segment of House District 88 to discuss the 86th Regular Legislative Session.

King will be at the following locations:

Canadian Middle School Auditorium

404 6th Street

9-10am

Miami High School Auditorium

100 Warrior Lane

11am -12

Pampa Chamber of Commerce

200 N. Ballard

2-3pm

Rep. King will give a quick overview of the session and then solicit feedback from constituents on issues of vital importance to them and their communities.

“The input and ideas I receive from these meetings help me effectively represent and advocate for my constituents in the Texas House.” King said.