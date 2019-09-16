State Rep. King to visit Canadian, Miami and Pampa tomorrow

Ken King

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Representative Ken King will be touring a segment of House District 88 to discuss the 86th Regular Legislative Session.

King will be at the following locations:

Canadian Middle School Auditorium
 404 6th Street
9-10am

Miami High School Auditorium
 100 Warrior Lane
11am -12

Pampa Chamber of Commerce
 200 N. Ballard
2-3pm

Rep. King will give a quick overview of the session and then solicit feedback from constituents on issues of vital importance to them and their communities.

“The input and ideas I receive from these meetings help me effectively represent and advocate for my constituents in the Texas House.” King said.

