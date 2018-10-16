State Rep. Ken King Visiting House District 88

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Representative Ken King will be touring a segment of House District 88 to talk about the upcoming 86th Regular Legislative Session.  

King will be at the following locations:

Wednesday, October 17
First State Bank
1 N.E. Court, Spearman
9am-10am

Pampa ISD Administrative Building
1233 N Hobart St.
1pm-2pm

Barfield Activity Building
1122 College Dr, Clarendon
3:30pm-4:30pm

Thursday, October 18
Swisher County Courthouse
119 S. Maxwell, Tulia
1pm- 2pm

Silverton Public Library
405 Broadway
3pm- 4pm

Armstrong County Courthouse
101 Trice St, Claude
5pm- 6pm

Rep. King will solicit feedback from constituents on issues of vital importance to them and their communities.

“Before beginning another legislative session, it is important that I receive input and ideas from the constituents of District 88 to help me effectively represent and advocate for our community.”  King said.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss