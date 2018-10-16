State Rep. Ken King Visiting House District 88

Representative Ken King will be touring a segment of House District 88 to talk about the upcoming 86th Regular Legislative Session.
King will be at the following locations:
Wednesday, October 17
First State Bank
1 N.E. Court, Spearman
9am-10am
Pampa ISD Administrative Building
1233 N Hobart St.
1pm-2pm
Barfield Activity Building
1122 College Dr, Clarendon
3:30pm-4:30pm
Thursday, October 18
Swisher County Courthouse
119 S. Maxwell, Tulia
1pm- 2pm
Silverton Public Library
405 Broadway
3pm- 4pm
Armstrong County Courthouse
101 Trice St, Claude
5pm- 6pm
Rep. King will solicit feedback from constituents on issues of vital importance to them and their communities.
“Before beginning another legislative session, it is important that I receive input and ideas from the constituents of District 88 to help me effectively represent and advocate for our community.” King said.