State Rep. Ken King Visiting House District 88

Representative Ken King will be touring a segment of House District 88 to talk about the upcoming 86th Regular Legislative Session.

King will be at the following locations:

Wednesday, October 17

First State Bank

1 N.E. Court, Spearman

9am-10am

Pampa ISD Administrative Building

1233 N Hobart St.

1pm-2pm

Barfield Activity Building

1122 College Dr, Clarendon

3:30pm-4:30pm

Thursday, October 18

Swisher County Courthouse

119 S. Maxwell, Tulia

1pm- 2pm

Silverton Public Library

405 Broadway

3pm- 4pm

Armstrong County Courthouse

101 Trice St, Claude

5pm- 6pm

Rep. King will solicit feedback from constituents on issues of vital importance to them and their communities.

“Before beginning another legislative session, it is important that I receive input and ideas from the constituents of District 88 to help me effectively represent and advocate for our community.” King said.