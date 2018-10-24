Skip to content
State & Regional
Watch: West Texas Storm Stream, risk of storms on Monday & Tuesday
Shutdown Red: Texas winery in label limbo as shutdown deal announced
Poll: Texans view student loan debt as a personal and policy problem
Flu causing blood donation shortage in Texas
Texas Senate leaders seeking to raise teacher pay by $5,000 annually
More State & Regional Headlines
New birth, death reporting system could help Texas with crafting policies
What does the USPS do to packages that contain prohibited items?
Post-Harvey report outlines steps to prepare Texas for future catastrophic storms
2018 Texas Capitol Ornament celebrates building’s 130th anniversary
Group driving new home for Harvey survivor nearly 2,000 miles away
Border Patrol marine unit saves family from drowning in Rio Grande
Hillary Clinton receives inaugural award for public service from LBJ School
“Evil did not win”: Sutherland Springs rooted in faith one year after shooting
Flooding shutters five Texas state parks with no timetable for reopening
Texas voters could elect two Latina congresswomen
Weather
Summertime heat; springtime storms
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character
Top warning signs you’re at a bad restaurant
Video shows moment elderly man is pushed off bus before his death
Survey: Half of Americans treat swimming pools as communal bathtub
Police video shows 12-year-old New Mexico girl get arrested for DWI
MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
Inside a hoarder home in Oregon