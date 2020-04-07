State Health Officer: Alabamians are not practicing ‘social distancing’ the way they should

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Health Officer Scott Harris spoke with CBS 42 Monday evening about what concerns Alabama public health officials have as the coronavirus pandemic spreads throughout the state.

Harris said he and other state officials are concerned about a few factors as they continue to monitor COVID-19 in Alabama. Their concerns include a hospital surge that may be happening in the next couple of weeks. It’s important to them, Harris said, that there are enough healthcare workers to take care of the coronavirus patients in addition to patients at hospitals unrelated to the coronavirus. Another concern Harris mentioned was Alabamian’s adherence to ‘social distancing’ guidelines.

“Alabamians are not necessarily practicing social distancing the way that they should,” Harris said.

Gov. Kay Ivey extended the Stay at Home Order to all Alabamians until April 30. Under the Order, the public should adhere to social distancing guidelines outlined by the World Health Organization including staying six feet apart from one another, do not gather in groups of 6 or more, and stayin away from crowded places.

People should only leave their homes for essential activities such as grocery shopping, pharmaceutical needs, outdoor activities within small groups adhering to social distancing and going to visit a family member.