State Chairman of the Republican Party comes to Amarillo Thursday

James Dickey, The State Republican Party Chairman, will be in Amarillo Thursday, July 11th at the First Family Church located at 6101 S. Bell at 6:30 PM.

He will be addressing Republican Voters about the 86th legislative session and the plans the State Party has in place going into the 2020 Election Period.

This event is sponsored by the Potter and Randall Republican Parties

If anyone would like to learn more about this event, the Republican Party, or just get notified of upcoming events, they may sign up for them on their website: AmarilloGOP.com