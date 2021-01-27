Starr County to be part of State mobile vaccine pilot program

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as they prepare to ender a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Starr County will be part of a State mobile vaccine pilot program to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas around Texas, according to Gov. Abbott.

Governor Greg Abbott, along with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, announced the program Wednesday.

As part of this pilot program, state mobile vaccination teams, made up of Texas National Guard personnel, will be deployed to five rural Texas counties to administer vaccinations to qualified Texans in those communities.

These counties include DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman, and Starr.

Texas National Guard teams are prepared to begin vaccinations on Thursday, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management is actively working with county officials to schedule their deployment, according to Abbott.

“The State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program will help us ramp up vaccination efforts among homebound Texans, Texans 65 years of age or older, and among communities in need,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank TDEM, the Texas National Guard, as well as our participating city and county officials for working together on this important project. We will continue to develop strategies to vaccinate more Texans and keep our communities safe.”