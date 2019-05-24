Starlight Theater Concert Series: “Blue Denim II and Friends”

Each year, Amarillo Parks and Recreations puts on the Starlight Theater Concert Series to kick off the summer. The series features a variety of bands, from western swing to classic rock to Texas country.

This year’s series kicks off on Tuesday with Blue Denim II and Friends. The concert is at the Starlight Theater in Sam Houston Park from 7 to 9 p.m.

Admission is free and the event is great for the whole family. There will be food trucks. You are asked to bring your own chair to enjoy this summer in the park.