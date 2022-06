AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Starlight Ranch (SR) will host the Panhandle Pride festival on Saturday, June 25 at Starlight Ranch.

According to an SR press release, the event will start at the small stage from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will continue at 5 p.m. with a drag show presented by Smile Big two of their members will be emceeing that particular portion of the event. Kenny Metcalf performing as Elton John will bring the event to a close at around 7 p.m.