Starlight Canyon Bed and Breakfast offers families an alternative to a traditional Christmas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For many Starlight Canyon Bed and Breakfast has become a popular place to be this time of year.

The six acre wedding and event venue is a holiday tradition for many in our area around Christmas time.

“At christmas time we have a lot of locals that will come and stay with us just to get away.just because our scenary and where we’re localted you don’t feel like you’re in amarillo at all,” Liz Green, Owner of Starlight Canyon Bed and Breakfast, stated.

Couples often come for a romantic get away, something Green said they try to make magical.

“We have four cabins that we rent out they all have private hot tubs. We do candle light dinners, moonlight massages,” Green explained.

According to Green, the scenary often helps people to escape the pressures of everyday life and find time to enjoy the nature around them.

“It’s a very unique vibe. Very cheerful, a lot of love and happiness here and also the nature that brings you in,” Green said.

There is also Cookies With Santa, this event was held on Sunday, December 15.

“We have Santa that comes and visits us during Christmas. We do alot of Christmas parties and the brunch and the “Cookies With Santa” which is a great celebration too,” Green explained.

Cookies With Santa, is a nearly three year old tradition in which Santa makes a special visit to the venue to entertain families that come to visit.

For those who want to stay there is plenty to look at.

“The trees are all lit up it’s magical out here with all of the lights. Then you can come out to our beutiful reception hall where Santa is and you have cookies and milk and marshmellows,” Green said.

For many families this will be their home away from home come Christmas time.

“A lot of families have made this a tradition,” Green stated.

If you missed the Cookies With Santa event they say not to worry they will still be entertaining holiday parties for those who are interested.

The venue also chooses one holiday event each year to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo.