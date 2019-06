From the days your mom mixed gelatin with water and chilled in a bowl to portable cups and now to the 21st century.

Starburst giving you a new way to enjoy jello.

The fruit-chew candy company unveiling four new gelatin flavors at the Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago.

The flavors are lemon, all-pink strawberry, cherry and blue raspberry.

It’s also not known yet when they’ll be hitting stores, but the 4-ounce boxes will contain enough for six half-cup servings of gelatin.