The coffee giant announcing plans to expand its delivery program across the US through its partnership with Uber-Eats.

The chain’s COO saying this is just one more step in ensuring the company’s beverages and food can meet customers where they are.

Teaming up with Uber-Eats, Starbucks plans to be available for delivery nationwide by 2020.