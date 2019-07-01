Starbucks introducing tie-dyed frappuccino

The coffee giant will reportedly be introducing frappuccino with a tie-dyed motif

With the fiftieth anniversary of the woodstock music festival coming up in august, what could be more fitting than having tie-dyed frappuccinos?

The colorful concoction is reportedly set to go one sale at starbucks in a week and a half.

You’d better get it while you can!

The drink will be limited-edition.

One observer said the beverage looks like the shirts you made in summer camp twenty years ago.

We’ll have to wait to find out what it tastes like.

There’s no word yet on just what flavorings will be used to make the drink.