Star Wars cookware unveiled (want one, don’t you?)

(CNN) — The force is strong with this new line of bakeware from a French company.

Le Creuset is introducing mini Cocottes designed as the droids R2-D2, C3PO, and BB8.

It’s also releasing a dutch oven casserole dish featuring Darth Vader and another featuring a hand-painted sunset scene with two suns, reminiscent of Luke Skywalker’s home planet of Tatooine.

Le Creuset is releasing the limited edition collection on November 1st exclusively at select Le Creuset boutique stores and online.

Pieces range in price from 20 to 450 dollars.