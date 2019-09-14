Stageline employee enters guilty plea for stealing mail

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An employee that was contracted to deliver mail by the U.S. Postal Service has pleaded guilty to stealing mail containing cash, gift cards, and checks.

Jorge Alarcon was arrested in June after he was allegedly found with stolen mail.

He was an employee for Stageline, who has a contract with USPS to deliver mail.

In May, a report was filed by the postmaster in Shamrock to the Office of the Inspector General after multiple customers complained about mail that wasn’t delivered.

Investigators were able to determine that the mail route belonged to Alarcon.

Police said Alarcon admitted that he had been stealing mail for several weeks.

Police told us customers lost nearly $1,000.