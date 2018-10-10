Stage Partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to Raise Awareness and Funds

Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) is proud to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF) in its mission to fund research and end breast cancer. Stage’s give-back #IPinkICan initiative from October 1 to October 31, is part of its Community Counts program and includes donations and in-store activities.



Since 2004, the Stage family of stores has raised over $800,000 for BCRF, helping to fund more than 16,000 hours of groundbreaking breast cancer research. BCRF funded researchers have contributed to major breakthroughs in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.



Why BCRF?

Because 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime.

Because over 250,000 women will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year alone, and more than 40,000 of those women will die from the disease.

Because there are more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. today, all of whom have benefited from the power of research.



“Stage is making a tangible impact in saving lives by partnering with BCRF, the highest rated breast cancer organization in the country,” said Myra Biblowit, CEO and president of BCRF. “Their support allows us to propel research forward, faster.”



This year Stage is providing guests with multiple opportunities to make a difference. Guests can purchase specially designed makeup bags, necklaces and reusable water bottles in stores and online, and Stage will donate 50% of the purchase price of these items to BCRF. In addition, Stage is inviting guests to make monetary donations in store, and 100% of these proceeds will be donated to BCRF. While in store, guests may also write a message of hope or remembrance on a pink ribbon to be added to in-store tribute displays. Finally, Stage will donate one dollar to BCRF for each use of #IPinkICan on social media (up to a maximum of $25,000).



“We are proud to contribute toward helping to find a cure for cancer that touches so many of our guests’ families and our own,” said Michael Glazer, CEO and president of Stage Stores. “We hope our guests will join us in celebrating and remembering those who have faced breast cancer. Together we can make a major contribution towards achieving prevention and a cure.”

