KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44)- The entire country has been hit with staffing shortages, and the City of Killeen is no exception. In February, the Department of Transportation changed its requirements for solid waste workers when it comes to Commercial Driver’s Licenses.

Because of that, Killeen residents may experience trash delays.

If your container is not serviced on your scheduled collection day, leave it on the curb. If it has not been picked up the next day, you can reach out to the solid waste division.



“Our solid waste workers, our public works team is phenomenal,” City of Killeen Executive Communications Director Janell Lewis Ford said. “And we hope that the residents of Killeen can see what we see in them, that they are working their tails off.”

Also, curbside bulk trash collection is suspended until September 30.

“This is not an issue that is unique to Killeen or Texas,” Lewis Ford said.

The suspension means no additional bags around the trash container will be collected. You can sign up to receive additional containers for a cost.

The city will not accept yard waste such as leaves or grass clippings resulting from yard maintenance, that can be placed in a plastic bag.

They will accept brush including cuttings or trimmings from trees or shrubs that are too big to fit in the container.

Lewis Ford emphasized solid waste crews are working hard, averaging 12 hours a day and weekend hours to keep up.

“This is the ultimate teamwork,” Lewis Ford said. “We have our managers and supervisors who are stepping up to the plate to make sure that we are collecting trash outside of the normal hours.”

Ways to help include taking trash to the city’s transfer station where they can dispose of up to 300 pounds of bulk items once a month for free. Also, taking things to recycling centers around town.

“We understand the frustration, but we also appreciate those who are understanding and being patient,” Lewis Ford said.

Solid Waste is diligently working to fill vacant positions by hosting interviews weekly, and will be conducting a Hiring Event on Wednesday, June 15 for Equipment Operators and Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Drivers.

The event is at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center from 10a.m. – 3p.m. Pay begins at $17.35 an hour with full benefits.